‘He heard me. He heard our prayers’: California man survives hit and run; family calls recovery a miracle

By Jessica De Nova

TURLOCK, California (KOVR) — A Turlock man identified as 41-year-old Tomas “Tommy” Trujillo Jr is recovering after being severely injured in a hit and run crash in September.

“He heard me, he heard our prayers, and he squeezed my hand,” said Tomas Trujillo, Tommy’s father.

Tomas can’t help but get emotional when reimagines the moment when his son Tommy gave him a sign that he was going to make it by squeezing his hand, telling Tomas he could hear his voice.

“We truly believe a miracle has happened,” said Nicole Trujillo, Tommy’s Aunt.

From that moment, the family says the miracles kept flowing.

Doctors at first told Tomas his son wouldn’t be able to talk over the phone and weren’t sure he would ever fully recover, but Tommy proved them wrong.

“In the background, Renee, I could hear him say, ‘I heard my dad’s voice,’” Tomas explained.

It was back in September when Tommy was hit at the intersection of Lander Ave. and East Glenwood in Turlock.

The driver accused of hitting him was a 16-year-old boy who police say left the scene but was tracked down by a witness who told him to go back.

The teen eventually did but fled again after allegedly being told by a relative identified as 36-year-old Rick Thomas to leave.

Tommy’s family wanting to know why?

“The adult that told his nephew to keep on going and leave my son to die in a puddle of blood that’s going to be a hard one to forgive right now,” Tomas said.

“I know I couldn’t leave. I don’t understand why anyone would that’s it,” Nicole said.

Tommy suffered a traumatic brain injury and part of his skull is gone.

But now several weeks later he is able to talk and smile again.

“It’s amazing,” Tomas said.

His family eager to meet the person who followed the teen while staying strong in their faith.

They’re hoping Tommy is home just in time for the holidays.

“I know he is going to be home and that’s what I look forward to because that’s what I’m seeing now,” Tomas said.

The teen was charged for leaving the scene of the crash. His relative was charged for being an accessory to the crime.

