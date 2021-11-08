Skip to Content
today at 5:16 PM
No charges for officer who killed man hailed as hero

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
DENVER (AP) — No criminal charges will be filed against a police officer who accidentally shot and killed a man hailed as a hero for stopping a gunman who ambushed another police officer in suburban Denver. In June, Johnny Hurley was shopping in a store in Arvada, when Ronald Troyke shot and killed police Officer Gordon Beesley. Authorities say Hurley rushed out and shot Troyke with his handgun and picked up Troyke’s AR-style rifle. District Attorney Alexis King said Monday that the officer who shot Hurley believed he was a second gunman and only had a moment to stop him from hurting others.

