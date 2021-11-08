GOJO Industries rewards cleaning grant to Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- GOJO Industries rewards Colorado Springs Airport the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR cleaning grant for $2,375.

According to the press release, the grant is to help exemplify the airport's health and safety of travelers. Colorado Springs Airport was one of only 11 airports in the country to receive this grant.

“This grant will ensure COS will maintain its high standards of cleaning and disinfection and continue to keep our travelers safe,” said Sonja Sutherland, Airport Maintenance Manager for COS.

As of April 2021, Colorado Springs Airport became an ascribed GBAC STAR Facility. The GBAC STAR is a performance-based accreditation program to recognize the airport's work practices, procedures, protocols, respond, and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The team of attendants at COS have gone above and beyond to ensure our airport is a place where our community, employees and tenants can feel safe and where the highest standards for sanitation and cleanliness are in place,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS.