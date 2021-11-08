CSPD warns drivers about ‘puffing’ as winter weather approaches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is warning drivers about 'puffing' as Colorado approaches its winter weather season.

The practice, 'puffing' is when a person leaves their vehicle running while unattended.

According to CSPD, it only takes a moment when a driver walks away from their running vehicle a greater chance someone could hop in the vehicle and steal it.

"The person can use your vehicle, commission of another crime, and they can take it to a different area and sell it for parts," said Chris Ausec, Crime Prevention Officer Falcon Division.

Also, drivers can become a victim to identity theft if documents are left inside the vehicle.

Someone can even steal the driver's garage door opener from the vehicle -- giving the power to break into the driver's home.

"You are at risk if you leave your vehicle running while unattended, do not leave your vehicle 'puffing'," said Chris Ausec, Crime Prevention Officer Falcon Division.