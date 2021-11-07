Lee’s Summit authorities investigate deadly shooting outside Sonic

By NICK SLOAN, ABBY DODGE

Click here for updates on this story

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KCTV) — Police in Lee’s Summit are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3700 block of NE Ralph Powell Road.

A body was discovered outside of the Sonic at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Police identified the victim as 51-year-old Randall Lord of Kansas City.

Based on witness information, police believe the suspect and victim are not employees of the business.

It’s the second homicide of the year in Lee’s Summit. Typically, the city averages around one a year.

Detectives are asking anyone with information concerning the shooting to call the LSPD TIPS hotline at 816-969-1752.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.