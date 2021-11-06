AP source: Browns, Beckham finalize terms for his release

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells AP that the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have agreed to terms for his release. Beckham, who was excused by the team this week for his conduct, will officially be waived on Monday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. On Friday, Beckham’s 29th birthday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the team felt it was appropriate to cut ties with him after 2 1/2 seasons in which the three-time Pro Bowler produced few highlights on the field.