El Paso County Sheriff searches for 11-year-old runaway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 11-year-old runaway.

According to the EPCSO, Isaac Ruybalid was last seen in the 7200 block of Sullivan Circle in Colorado Springs on Oct. 23. He has since been spotted in the Denver Metro area.

EPCSO says Ruybalid has ties in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He's described as 5'4", 150 lbs., blue eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and orange Broncos jacket, black sweatpants, and Nike shoes.

EPCSO says he has a history of running away. Anyone with information can call (719)-390-5555.