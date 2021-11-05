El Paso County Sheriff asks community for help by donating turkeys for Thanksgiving

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help the department collect turkeys for family's in need.

The goal is to collect at least 200 turkeys within the next ten days.

According to EPCSO, the turkeys will be donated to the Springs Rescue Mission for Thanksgiving.

The EPSO has a goal of trying to help @springsrescue with 200 turkeys in the next week to 10 days to prepare a Thanksgiving meal. #Donate #Community #Thanksgiving Please reach out to them to drop off and take a pic of yourself donating a turkey and tag us, share with us! 🦃 🍁 pic.twitter.com/8oBJGefj8f — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 5, 2021

The department asks anyone who can, to buy an extra turkey during their next grocery trip.

Turkey's can be dropped off at 1109 South Tejon St.