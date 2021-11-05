Death toll in Nigeria building collapse rises to 43

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian Red Cross official says seven more bodies have been recovered from a high-rise apartment building that collapsed while under construction in Lagos, bringing the death toll to 43. Segun Akande said that Femi Osibona, a director of Fourscore Homes, the real estate company building the 21-story luxury tower, is among the dead. No survivors have been rescued from the site since Tuesday. It is not known how many people remain missing but one construction worker at the scene estimated that 100 people were working there when it collapsed on Monday, meaning that 48 people could still be missing.