11 states file suit against Biden’s business vaccine mandate

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorneys general of 11 states have filed a lawsuit challenging a vaccine mandate for employers issued by President Joe Biden’s administration. The suit filed in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals contends that authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states, not the federal government. The new mandate applies to private employers with at least 100 workers. Missouri’s GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt says in a court filing the mandate is “unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise.” Other suing include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.