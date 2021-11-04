‘We see you. We hear you.’ | Missouri school district extends Thanksgiving break for self-care

By Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer

HAZELWOOD, Missouri (KMOV) — The Hazelwood School District is extending their Thanksgiving break for self-care.

Thursday morning, the district announced they would be closed the entire week of Thanksgiving. The missed days will not be made up.

In a letter posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart explained the stress levels seen throughout the district are of concern. She also wanted members of the community to know, “We see you. We hear you.”

In the letter, Dr. Collins-Hart expressed her hope that a longer break would help make a “stronger, healthier and more committed learning community.” She also stated the extended break will give everyone an opportunity to focus on their self-care and family.

