World Series seeing its highest TV viewership since 2019

HOUSTON (AP) — Broadcast viewership for the World Series is at its highest level in three years. Atlanta’s 3-2 win over Houston on Saturday night received a 5.65 rating, 15 share and 10.5 million viewers on Fox. The network said that’s up 12% over from the about 9.4 million viewers for Tampa Bay’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of last year’s neutral-site World Series in Arlington, Texas. Houston’s come-from-behind 9-5 win in Game 5 on Sunday drew a 7.38 rating, 18 share and 13.6 million viewers on Fox — a 35% increase over the Dodgers’ Game 5 win last year.