‘We’ve Got Your Back(pack)’ fundraiser to provide backpacks for homeless people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A University of Colorado Colorado Springs student is raising funds to provide backpacks to people experiencing homelessness and their pets before Thanksgiving.

UCCS Senior Heather Bangs says if every Colorado Springs resident donates two cents, she'll be able to fill 400 backpacks with items needed for winter and general well-being.

"Even if they don't have homes they are still our neighbors, they are still people who need help and I feel like surely we can give at least two pennies," said Bangs.

Bangs started a GoFundMe called 'We've Got Your Back(pack)' with a goal of $8,000

With the temperatures dropping in the Pikes Peak area, these backpacks could make a significant difference for individuals without shelter.

The Springs Rescue Mission says they see up to 320 people a night looking for shelter, a number that has remained steady within the last year.

"It's within my strength to give, you know I can't fund 8-thousand dollars by myself but it is within my strength to give a sandwich, to give $5," expressed Bangs.

The backpack will be filled with socks, gloves, a hat, a blanket, dental wipes, hand sanitizer, a leash, and some dog food for those who have a pet.

Bangs hopes to hand out backpacks at the RJ Montgomery Center and Springs Rescue Mission on Saturday, November 20.

For more information and to donate, click here here.