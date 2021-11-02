Veteran suicides in Colorado outweigh national average

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, veteran suicides in Colorado have risen by 25 percent in recent years. In 2019, Colorado outweighed the number of veteran suicides for the nation by 11 percent.

Just in El Paso County, 56 veterans took their own lives that year, according to the most recent numbers from the Coroner. A recent murder-suicide north of Colorado Springs was suspected to be committed by a veteran.

Experts at the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs say this year, they have seen a number of former and active service members seeking help.

“With us pulling out of Afghanistan and with covid going on and on top of that we are going into the holidays so you put all that together and there has definitely been an increase of people reaching out needing services," Charissa Thayer, Behavioral Health Intake Specialist said.

The VA department reports more men than women commit suicide, and the most prevalent cause of death for suicide is lethal weapons.

If you are struggling with the thought of harming yourself or other people, there is help available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number for Veterans - 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1).