Kansas City Chiefs edge past New York Giants but ‘everything’s not beautiful,’ says coach

The Kansas City Chiefs dug deep to complete a hard-fought comeback against the New York Giants on Monday, improving to 4-4 this season.

Harrison Butker kicked a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter to lift the Chiefs to a 20-17 win, their first victory over the Giants since 2013.

Despite the win, it was an inconsistent display from the home side which was typified by quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ performance.

The 26-year-old threw his 10th interception of the season and would have had another if it hadn’t been nullified by a Giants penalty. Mahomes has now thrown an interception in each of his last seven games, a career-worst.

Mahomes isn’t the only issue, though. The Chiefs offense suffered two more turnovers against the Giants which extended their league-worst record of giveaways to 19.

“Everything’s not beautiful right now, but we’re fighting through that. And that happens in this game,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game.

“Our guys battled, they didn’t give up on each other, they kept working through what could’ve been a time where you just throw your hands up and go, ‘Oh my god, things aren’t working the way they’re supposed to work.’

“The guys didn’t do that. We’ll build on that. Let’s keep going, I mean, they don’t give these things away and I think that’s important for people to understand.”

Despite the poor performance, which included 12 penalties, the Chiefs still rallied to the much-needed win at the Arrowhead Stadium.

However, considering the franchise was one of the firm favorites to win its third consecutive AFC title this season, much more needs to be expected from its star players.

“I think we’re gonna snap out of it and find a way to start executing, and when we do, we’ll be a tough offense to stop,” Mahomes told reporters after the win.

He added: “We’re still moving the ball and doing a lot of things great, but whenever you turn the ball over or get a penalty and get pushed back, that kinda ruins drives.

“But I think we’ve done a lot of great things, but it comes down to execution in this league.”

Peyton & Eli’s Manning Cast

Watching Monday Night Football were Peyton Manning and his brother Eli, who won two Super Bowls with the Giants during his career.

The pair produced some entertaining analysis of the game with the highlight coming early in the broadcast, when the Mannings were joined by former Daily Show host and Giants fan Jon Stewart in the first quarter.

“Can’t you guys make another Manning? How hard is it to make another Manning? You’ve got this bayou quarterback breeding program down there. You just keep making more Mannings. Make a couple for us,” Stewart asked the pair.

Peyton Manning wasted no time with a response that made all three men smile.

“My dad’s stud fee has really gone up in the past years,” he laughed.

