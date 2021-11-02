CSPD teams up with Toys for Tots and Christmas Unlimited to ensure families receive holiday gifts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is teaming up with Toys for Tots and Christmas Unlimited to ensure all families will get holiday gifts this year.

According to CSPD's press release, the 33-year tradition have brought together these three organizations and make sure "no family is left without holiday gifts."

“We are very appreciative for these partnerships to help better serve our community during the holiday season,” says Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Vince Niski. Adding, “We are extremely thankful for our community who continues to show up year after year to make this toy drive possible. We’re excited to be a part of this amazing program again this year.”

The Colorado Springs community can be part of this annual program and help bring families holiday cheer by participating in the following:

Colorado Springs Donation Boxes

Police substations and the Police Operations Center have Toys for Tots donation boxes installed to donate any new, unwrapped gifts for kids and teens. Donations will be accepted by Dec. 13 to ensure gifts will be delivered in a timely manner.

Toys for Tots Donation Boxes

Gift donation boxes will be set up throughout the Colorado Springs and El Paso County area. You can find a donation location nearest to you, or sign up to install a donation box at your location by visiting the Toys for Tots website.

Apply for Christmas Unlimited's Toy Distribution Program

You can nominate a family or apply for Christmas Unlimited's Toy Distribution Program by visiting the Christmas Unlimited website.

If you're thinking about gift ideas, CSPD has a list of items for consideration: