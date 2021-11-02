Colorado Springs voters weigh in on fate of trails, open spaces, and parks measure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Proposition 2C may be getting the most attention of all the issues on the Colorado Springs ballot. The prop would extend and increase what's commonly known as the 'TOPS tax'. The money from the tax would go towards trails, open spaces, and park maintenance.

TOPS was first introduced in 1997. Proposition 2C would increase that portion of the city sales and use tax from .01% to .02%. If passed, when people to the store, it would cost consumers two cents for every $10 spent.

The measure has been endorsed by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and was put on the ballot by the Colorado Springs City Council.

Proponents of Prop 2C believe the increased funding for parks, trails, and open spaces is needed for maintenance, as the city population grows. Colorado Springs faces a $270 million backlog in parks and recreation needs. Prop 2C would generate $11,134,000 annually.

5% of the money would go towards administration and planning. 25% of funds would go towards the maintenance and operations of all city parks, trails, and open space lands. The remaining revenue would be divided into 40% for parks, 30% for trails, and 30% for open space lands.

But, opponents claim the ballot language is too extensive and think more than 40% of the money should be going towards fixing parks.

If passed, the change would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.