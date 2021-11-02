Blackhawks hold settlement talks with former player’s lawyer

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have held settlement talks with the attorney for a former player who has sued the team. Kyle Beach accused an assistant coach of sexual assault in 2010 and the team largely ignored the allegations. Susan Loggans, an attorney who representse Beach, says the sides met for about an hour. She says there may be more talks. Loggans also is part of a second lawsuit against the team by a former high school student whom Brad Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.