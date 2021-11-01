Troubles at home shadow Biden’s climate efforts abroad

By JOSH BOAK, ELLEN KNICKMEYER AND ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden is seeking to whip up climate change-fighting efforts abroad at a time when his own climate legislation at home is again in limbo. Biden is attending a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, for a second and final day Tuesday. He’s due to promote global efforts to preserve forests and stem methane leaks before flying home to Washington. But Biden’s climate efforts on the global stage are playing out as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has again raised doubts about Biden’s social spending package, including its $555 billion in climate provisions.