Louisville CB Clark to miss rest of season with knee injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Scott Satterfield says that top cover corner Kei’Trel Clark will miss the remainder of this season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference loss at North Carolina State. Satterfield announced the sophomore cornerback’s diagnosis during his weekly news conference. He said Clark underwent an MRI and will have surgery on the knee. Clark had emerged into one of the ACC’s top cover players and led the conference with 12 passes defended, including three interceptions. He’s the third Cardinals starter lost to a season-ending injury, following linebacker Monty Montgomery and receiver Braden Smith.