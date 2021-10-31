4 people killed in Colorado car crash Saturday morning

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that four people have died in a car crash on Highway 85 in Colorado. Two cars collided on the highway near the Colorado and Wyoming border, near mile marker 306 on Highway 85 on Saturday.

A Jeep was heading southbound on the highway, crossed the line, and hit a Northbound Honda head-on.

The driver of the Jeep, a 30-year-old male was pronounced dead. He is being investigated for impaired driving. The passenger in the Jeep, another 30-year-old man also died, including both the driver and passenger in the Honda, a 22-year-old female driver and a 24-year-old passenger respectively. Their identifies have not yet been released.

KRDO will post additional details once they become available.