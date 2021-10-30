Durango Trails keeps residents rolling for 30-plus years

By NICHOLAS A. JOHNSON

Durango Herald

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — After more than 30 years, Durango Trails has evolved from a small group of community members with a passion for mountain biking into the caretakers of a world-class trail system with more than 300 miles of trails within 30 minutes from downtown Durango. Durango Trails started in 1990 as Trails 2000, an independent trail group that would work with local land agencies. Trails 2000 was chosen as the name because the group hoped to build more than 200 miles of trails by the year 2000. Working with the city, La Plata County and federal agencies, Durango Trails has created a system of trails that expands from Durango’s urban areas all the way to high-country trails.