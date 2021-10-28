Emergency overnight water main repairs along Manitou Ave.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several businesses and a few homes will be without water overnight Thursday while crews make emergency water main repairs.

Beginning at 11:30 p.m., the City of Manitou Springs' Public Works Department will work on an emergency water main lateral repair on Manitou Ave.

To fix the water main, city crews have to turn off water connectivity for Manitou Ave., between El Paso Blvd. and Ruxton Roundabout.

According to the city, the estimated time of completion for the repair will be 6 a.m. on Friday.

Below is a map of the area that will be affected.