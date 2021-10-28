Drought returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the rain and snow earlier this week still fresh in our mind, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor guidance may come as a surprise -- Colorado Springs is officially back in drought.

The last few months have actually been very dry for the I-25 corridor in Colorado. Let's break down what happened to bring the drought back, and where we're possibly headed this winter.

The observed precipitation is the total rainfall and snow/water equivalent recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport this year. Notice, through July we were consistently above average. That's precisely why the drought was eradicated during the summer months. But since August 1st, Colorado Springs has only recorded 1.4" of rainfall while over that time span we normally see 4.91".

You'll notice the direct impact this lack of precipitation has had on the drought monitor.

Nearly all areas east of the Continental Divide have been added to either dry or moderate drought status. With Baca/Custer Counties, and portions of the San Luis Valley currently now under severe or extreme droughts.

Now the general pattern of wet summers with a drying out period in the fall is normal as monsoon season runs from June through late September. Western Colorado has done fairly well recently, with a slight recovery from widespread exceptional drought conditions. The same can't be said of central/eastern Colorado as monsoon season came to an abrupt and early end.

So where do we go from here? The Climate Prediction Center recently released the outlook for this upcoming winter, and unfortunately things might get worse.

A La Nina pattern will likely develop which tends to bring plentiful moisture to the Pacific Northwest while leaving the central/southern Rockies at or below average precipitation totals.

This pattern can be seen in the latest winter precipitation and drought outlooks.

The precipitation outlook puts the majority of Colorado under an area of average precipitation through the winter. But the drought outlook isn't quite so optimistic. Remember, climate outlooks vary based on global scale weather features like the general position of jet stream, not daily or even weekly variances in snowfall totals. Another climate outlook will be released in November. Pray for rain (or snow).