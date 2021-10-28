Skip to Content
today at 10:04 PM
Crews respond to grass fire in 4200 block of Marlow Cir.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs.

According to CSFD, the fire broke out in the 4200 block of Marlow Cir.

Engine 11 arrived on the scene and confirmed the fire was one acre. It's burning behind homes in the area.

This is a developing story.

