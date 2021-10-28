Crews respond to grass fire in 4200 block of Marlow Cir.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs.

According to CSFD, the fire broke out in the 4200 block of Marlow Cir.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene in the area of 4200 block of Marlow Cr for a #grassfire. Engine 11 is on scene reporting approximately a 1 acre fire behind the homes in that area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 29, 2021

Engine 11 arrived on the scene and confirmed the fire was one acre. It's burning behind homes in the area.

