Colorado Springs Airport traffic continues to climb

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) now has more people getting on planes and more seats available when compared to pre-pandemic numbers in 2019. According to the airport, in September of 2021, 93,421 passengers boarded a plane at COS. That's a 24.4% increase over September 2019. Total passengers increased by 24.2% with 186,287 people traveling through Colorado's small airport terminal.

COS credits the arrival of Southwest Airlines for the additional 129,575 seats in the market, the thousands more seats represent a percent increase of 38.7 over September of 2019.

COS has five airlines available: American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest and United. The average load factor for all five carriers was 72.1% last month. That's a decrease of 8.3% when compared to September 2019.

With the increase in traffic, travelers are reminded to arrive at the TSA checkpoint at least 90 minutes prior to their flight departure. Additionally, the federal mask mandate is still in effect and has been extended to January 18, 2022. Masks are required inside all areas of the airport and on all aircraft.