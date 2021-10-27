Search for missing girls out of Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities are searching for two girls out of Douglas County believed to be in danger.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Trisha and Towon Jones fled Colorado Tuesday with their three daughters One girl was abandoned and has seen been found and is safe.

According to the CBI, it's believed they spent the night in Raton, New Mexico. They have since left Raton and it's unclear where they are currently.

The suspects still have Sophia and Bethany Jones with them. Below are photos and descriptions of the girls

Sophia Jones 7-years-old

Brown eyes

Black hair

White/Black

Bethany Jones 8-years-old

Brown eyes

Black hair

White/Black

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office believes Trisha and Towon are armed and the children are dangerous.

Trisha Jones 32-years-old

Brown hair

Green eyes

White

5'03"

160 lbs.

Towon Jones 35-years-old

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Black

6'02"

190 lbs.

According to CBI, they were traveling in a black 2019 Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado license plate BVGI94.

Click on here to see the CBI Endangered MIssing Alert post.