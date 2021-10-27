High wind gusts lead to power outages across Connecticut

By Roger Susanin, Rob Polansky

BRANFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Wind caused some significant issues across the state on Wednesday morning.

Thousands of homeowners recently lost power during and in the wake of a nor’easter while drivers dealt with dangerous debris in the roads.

Emergency crews urged drivers to keep two hands on the wheel because the gusts have the potential to push cars from side to side.

Channel 3 meteorologist Scot Haney reported a gust of 62 mph in New London and gusts in the 40 mph range in Waterbury.

In Branford, police closed down a section of Leetes Island Road near Route 146 because wind damaged Eversource equipment.

Bus drivers in Madison were also forced to take a detour when lines were brought down on Quail Run.

“There’s a lot of no power, so it’s hard to get around,” said Ryan Ozimek, a 5th grader. “We had to use flashlights.”

“We woke up to no power,” reported Lorrie Hillman-Ozimek, Ryan’s mother. “Luckily we have a generator, but it was pretty tricky getting everything hooked up and ready to roll [Wednesday] morning.”

An Eyewitness News crew was in the Cosey Beach Avenue area in East Haven on Wednesday morning, right alongside the Long Island Sound. It saw first hand how impactful the wind was.

Utility crews have already been dealing with downed limbs, and as a result Channel 3 has been monitoring scattered power outages throughout the state.

As of 12:15 p.m.:

United illuminating reported 1,640 customers without power. Eversource’s outage list showed nearly 12,000 customers without power.

