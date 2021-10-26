Rescuers search for hiker who didn’t answer phone calls

LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado search and rescue team is urging people who are late in returning from the outdoors to answer their phones if they get repeated calls from an unknown number after spending hours looking for a hiker who never knew they were the subject of a search. The Lake County team says it made multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach a person reported overdue from a hike on Mount Elbert on Oct. 18 on their cell phone, leading rescuers to launch a search. The hiker was able to find their way back to their car the next morning.