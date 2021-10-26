Colorado Springs family donates protective vest to CSPD’s K9 Storm through non-profit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the Colorado Springs Police Department's K9 officers will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a local family and a non-profit organization focused on protecting four-legged officers.

According to the department, the vest for K9 Storm will be donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The Massachusetts-based non-profit was established in 2009 with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

K9 Storm

CSPD says each vest costs between $1,744 and $2,283 and comes with a five-year warranty.

K9 Storm's vest is sponsored by Pan and Ed Quinn of Colorado Springs. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment "Gifted by Ed and Pam Quinn."

The department says the vest is expected within the next eight to ten weeks.

According to CSPD, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,415 vests to K9s across the U.S., valued at $6.9 million. The vests were made possible by private and corporate donations.

To learn more about the non-profit, click here.