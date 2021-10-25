Manitou Springs becomes “Safe Stop City” in effort to reduce auto-bike crashes

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Manitou Springs is taking on some adjusted traffic rules for bicyclists and motorcyclists, and categorizing themselves as a "Safe Stop City" to reduce crashes involving cars and bikes, according to a release from the city.

As a "Safe Stop City" anyone on two wheels can treat stop signs as yields and stop lights as stop signs. The change comes after the Manitou Springs City Council passed Ordinance NO. 1221. The law, when used in other municipalities brought a drastic decrease in crashes between motorists and bicyclists. According to Manitou City officials, the State of Delaware was able to cut those crashes by 23% after becoming a "Safe Stop City"

All bicyclists in Manitou Springs are still responsible for approaching intersections at a safe rate of speed, and for yielding to motorists and pedestrians. If bike riders are more comfortable coming to a complete stop – they are free to do so!

“Creating an environment where our roads are more comfortable for everyone – at no cost to the taxpayers – is a great achievement for the City of Manitou Springs, and we hope to see other municipalities follow suit in the future” said John Graham, Mayor of the City of Manitou Springs.