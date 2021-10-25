Halloween Dog Parade returns

By WABC Staff

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — Dogs had their day in a park in Manhattan ahead of Halloween.

The annual Halloween Dog Parade took place in Tompkins Square Park in the East Village on Saturday

The pooches unleashed their inner beasts for the return of the popular tradition.

Each participant tried to get a leg up on the others as they sniffed out the competition.

Some are saying they saw some of the most creative costumes they’ve ever seen at the parade.

There were prizes for categories like cutest costume and most creative.

