Franklin Street kicks off Halloween with 12-year costume parade tradition

Franklin Street Halloween Parade
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Franklin Street, north of Colorado Springs, kicked off Halloween a little early this year with their 12-year costume parade tradition on Sunday.

Attendees say it's all about bringing the community together and allowing kids to interact with their peers outside of school grounds.

Parents were happy to see more than 50 kids' smiling faces this season because COVID-19 canceled the Halloween celebration last year.

“It was really a bummer to not do it last year so it is great to see families and kids back out on the street this year a week until Halloween and this is an opportunity for the kids to show off their costumes," says former resident Amy Triandiflou.

All the candy at the event was donated by locals.

