Bernhard Langer breaks Champions age record in Richmond

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Spots Writer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday at 64, beating Doug Barron with a 6-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The German star thrust both arms in the air after winning for the 42nd time on the 50-and-over tour and the first time since March 2000. At 64 years, 1 month, 27 days, Langer broke the age record of 63 years, 5 months, 4 days set by Scott Hoch in 2019. Langer closed with a 3-under 69, also birdieing the par-5 18th in regulation to match Barron at 14-under 202. Barron missed a 6-foot birdie try in the playoff.