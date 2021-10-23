Pavel Zacha scores in OT to lift Devils past Sabres, 2-1

By PAT PICKENS

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored at 3:09 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Nico Daws stopped 24 shots to win in his NHL debut, and Nico Hischier had a power-play goal for New Jersey. Dylan Cozens scored a power-play goal for Buffalo, and Dustin Tokarski made 37 saves. Hischier tied it at 5:52 of the third period, tipping Dougie Hamilton’s errant shot past Tokarski.