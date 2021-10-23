Saudi Arabia pledges 2060 target of net-zero emissions

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, has announced it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change. The announcement Saturday was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom’s first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum. The kingdom made the announcement a little over a week before the global COP26 climate conference starts in Glasgow, Scotland. That conference will draw heads of state from across the world to try and tackle global warming and its challenges.