Fresno State holds off Nevada for 34-32 win

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Mims ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and Fresno St. beat Nevada 34-32. Down 34-26, Nevada’s Carson Strong threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Cole Turner to cut the deficit to two points with two seconds left but the 2-point conversion attempt was caught out of the back of the end zone. The Wolf Pack recovered the onside kick but time expired in the scramble for the ball. Strong completed 49 of 61-pass attempts for 476 yards and four touchdowns.