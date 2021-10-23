FamilyFest returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- FamilyFest returned to Colorado Springs after a year off due to the pandemic.

FamilyFest is a family festival with activities for all ages. The event featured vendors, activities, prizes, and presentations.

Among the events was a Diaper Derby, a crawling race for babies 12 months and younger. The event has become a popular tradition for the festival.

Organizers say the point of the event is to bring old-fashioned fun to the community.

"The goal is really to bring a wholesome family event to Colorado Springs. It's an annual event, Family Fest, and we enjoy doing it and families come out and find all sorts of family resources," says

FamilyFest started at 11am on Saturday and concluded around 5 P.M.