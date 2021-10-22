Judge: Certain California prison guards must be vaccinated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A judge in California has ruled that state prison guards who work in and around facilities’ health care settings must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The judge’s decision Friday does not extend to all state prison employees, including guards who work in other settings. The state Department of Public Health in August had ordered the guards, as well as other prison and jail employees who work in correctional health care settings, to get vaccinated. In a separate case, a federal judge last month ordered the state to mandate vaccines for all prison employees and incarcerated people who work outside facilities.