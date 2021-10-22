COVID-19 booster shot approval expansion

COLORADO, (KRDO)-- This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccinations as booster doses for people more likely to have severe consequences if they catch the virus.

People vaccinated with Moderna have to wait approximately six months or more after their second dose to receive a booster. If the original dose was Johnson and Johnson, a booster can be administered as soon as two months after their single dose, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The CDC also authorized "mixing and matching" boosters, so people can switch the brand of booster against their original inoculation. For example, if you received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine for your first dose, you may choose to get a booster dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

This announcement allows Moderna or Johnson and Johnson to be given immediately to anyone who is eligible. The Pfizer-BioNTech brand booster locked down booster approval last month.

“For many Coloradans, a booster dose is an important part of maintaining the greatest protection against COVID-19,” said Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer. “People who are eligible should get their booster dose as soon as possible, especially as we approach the holidays and look forward to safely celebrating with our families and friends.”

Now, the state plans to continue operating existing clinics for both first, second and booster doses. Eligible Coloradans can get a free COVID-19 booster at any of the more than 1,700 vaccine providers across the state, or at one of the state's mobile vaccination clinics.

Here's a link to find out where you can get vaccinated.

The Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs is equipped to give out as many as 250 vaccinations a day in a drive through format, and operates Monday through Friday.

1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Register online for an appointment

The state asks that people not call the following locations for information about clinics. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.

These clinics are scheduled for today:

Chaffee County-

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center

1000 Rush Dr., Salida, CO 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

El Paso County-

Manitou Springs School District

405 El Monte Pl., Manitou Springs, CO 80829 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Pueblo County-

Cannon Football Game - Dutch Clark Stadium

1001 W. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

4:30-7:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Scheduling link: https://pueblo-1022cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me

2. Rawlings Library

100 E. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Scheduling link: https://pueblo-1022cdphe-mvu13.youcanbook.me

No insurance, identification, proof of residency, or proof of medical history is required.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.