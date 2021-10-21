Spooky Savings: Thrift your Halloween costume to save money and get creative

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Halloween costumes can get expensive quickly, but they don't need to be. Instead of going to a big-box retailer this year, try heading to a local thrift store in Colorado Springs to find creative and affordable ways to put together your dream Halloween getup.

Thrift House on South Tejon has several options for you and your little ones to dress up in fun costumes while using pieces you can wear again and again.

Holly Gomez is the general manager at Thrift House and says it's nice to buy costumes made of real clothes so you can wear them on other occasions and actually stay warm while trick-or-treating.

When you're done with the Halloween season, don't forget to drop off your gently used costumes at a local thrift shop so others can get the savings next year.

"We would appreciate your donations and we'll hold them for next year. We will be able to put them out on the floor and be able to help people save some money next year," Gomez said.