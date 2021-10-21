Giant pumpkin displayed at Musso Farms in Pueblo

817 lbs pumpkin at Musso Farms

PUEBLO, Colo., (KRDO)-- With ten days until Halloween, one giant pumpkin in Pueblo is stealing the show.

Musso Farms in Pueblo is usually known for its hot peppers, but now there's a new tradition on their farm

"A friend of ours, Mick Hodges raises these and usually places every year at the Pumpkin weigh-offs and we thought what a great way to let everybody see what he does than to put it on display here for Musso Farms," said Rocky Musso with Musso Farms.

Mick Hodges, a Canon City native and Pueblo local has been growing huge gourds for five years with his biggest one being 1,246 pounds. Though this year’s pumpkin stands at 817 pounds, spectators are still in awe.

Rocky Musso believes this will be a big attraction at their pumpkin patch.

“It’s great for kids to come out and see everything about agriculture especially something like this, anything like this is fascinating because to them, especially when they go to the pumpkin field they want to pick the biggest one, and especially this one they want to try to take a picture by it or feel it, it is great," added Musso.

Giant pumpkins take about six to seven months to grow and you can see the difference in size from day to day, according to the owner. With lots of fertilizer and extra care, you, too, can plant a gourd this huge.