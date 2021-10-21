Colorado Springs Utilities odorant delivery, “the smell of safety”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities will get an odorant delivery today, October 21st. CSU said the odorant will be added to its natural gas distribution system, and they're calling the rotten eggs scent, "the smell of safety," because without it, a natural gas leak would be harder to sniff out.

Chevron Phillips provides the odorant according to CSU, and today four of the utility’s five gate stations will get the delivery. A gate station is where the company can receive natural gas from their supplier, Kinder Morgan.

Natural gas is naturally colorless and odorless. The Federal Pipeline Safety Regulations mandate that all natural gas distribution lines be odorized or contain a natural odorant, so leaks are easier to recognize.

COURTESY: Colorado Springs Utilities

The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s (CSFD) Wildland Fire Team will be on hand during the odorant delivery as an extra safety precaution.