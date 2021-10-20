Sabalenka returns with win over Tomljanovic at Kremlin Cup

MOSCOW (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka played a match for the first time since reaching the U.S. Open semifinals and won. She beat Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup. The second-ranked Belarusian had a bye in the first round. Sabalenka had not played since her three-set loss to Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open semifinals. She was due to play in Indian Wells, California, but said she had tested positive for the coronavirus the day before play started. Sabalenka will next play Ekaterina Alexandrova. Garbine Muguruza reach the quarterfinals by beating Tereza Martincova 6-4, 4-6, 6-3