Lazio suspends eagle trainer after fascist salute at stadium

ROME (AP) — Lazio has suspended eagle trainer Juan Bernabè after he was filmed making a fascist salute in front of fans. Bernabè has been the falconer and the trainer of Lazio’s eagle mascot Olympia since 2010. A video showed Bernabè holding Olympia and making the fascist salute while chanting “Duce, Duce” along with the Lazio fans after the team’s victory over Inter Milan on Saturday. “Duce” was the nickname for Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.