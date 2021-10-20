Car goes airborne over Saguache Creek, passengers hospitalized

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Cadillac ATS flew into Saguache Creek after running off the road on Tuesday, October 19th, according to Colorado State Patrol.

It happened around 7:15 in the morning off HWY 114 in Saguache County, about 21 miles west of the town of Saguache. Troopers say the Cadillac ran off the right side of the road and went airborne over the Saguache Creek. The Cadillac landed on the opposite side of the creek on its wheels.

The driver and one passenger were seriously injured. They had to be flown from the scene by helicopter and ground ambulance to hospitals in the San Luis Valley.

Two other passengers were later taken to the Rio Grande Hospital "for complaint of injury." The crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.