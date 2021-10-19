BREAKING: Boulder apartment fire affects at least 83 units

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO)-- A fire broke out at a Boulder apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to Boulder Fire-Rescue. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and according to Twitter, the crews were able to quickly knock back the fire. The apartment is in the Whittier neighborhood of Boulder.

At first, Boulder Fire-Rescue tweeted that there were multiple injuries at the complex off Pearl St. on the eastside of Boulder. An update later indicated there were no reported injuries at around 5:30 Tuesday morning.