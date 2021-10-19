30 business leaders are promoting sustainable investments

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Thirty top business leaders are seeking to encourage private investment to help the U.N. achieve development goals for 2030, including tackling climate change, preserving the environment, ending poverty, promoting economic growth, and improving health care and education. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that he is counting on the leaders “to catalyze greater investment for developing countries and make net-zero (carbon emissions) and sustainability the core of everyone’s policies and business models.” The Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance says it is developing standards, tools and products to draw long-term investment into sustainable development.