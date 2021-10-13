Pueblo’s EVRAZ Steel Mill to run largely on clean energy through new partnership

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- EVRAZ Steel Mill in Pueblo will now be powered largely through clean energy.

Through a partnership with Bighorn Solar, EVRAZ Steel Mill will be the biggest steel plant in the world to run largely on solar energy. Also, Bighorn will be the largest on-site solar facility in the U.S. for a single customer.

Officials say Bighorn is lighting the way towards decarbonizing steel production while helping preserve more than 1,000 family-wage manufacturing jobs at the EVRAZ plant.

Construction of the solar facility created more than 300 local jobs.

The project officially launched Wednesday. Senator Michael Bennet, Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, and Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar were in attendance.

