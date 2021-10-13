New Zealand businessman sent to jail for child abuse images

AP National News

SYDNEY (AP) — One of New Zealand’s best-known businessmen Ron Brierley has been sentenced in a Sydney court to 14 months in prison for possessing child sex abuse images. The 84-year-old former high-profile corporate raider had pleaded guilty to the charges in April, but was released on bail until his sentencing. Brierley was arrested at Sydney International Airport in 2019. The convictions related to 40,000 images found on devices in his airport luggage and at his Sydney home. His lawyers argued against a prison sentence but the judge said anything less would be inadequate. She sentenced him to 14 months in prison. He faced a potential maximum of 10 years.